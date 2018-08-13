Rodriguez (6-1) got the win against the Pirates on Sunday, giving up one earned run on just two hits over seven strong innings, striking out four and walking one in San Francisco's 4-3 victory.

Rodriguez just continues to light it up, as this victorious effort marked his third straight start where he's gone seven innings and his ninth straight appearance where he's given up two or fewer earned runs. This latest stellar effort brought his ERA down to 2.25 and his WHIP to 1.00, so he's fully earned his 6-1 record. If there's any knock on his profile at this point, it's that his 65 strikeouts aren't an especially gaudy number, but that's nitpicking when taking into account the dominant ratios. He'll look to keep it rolling in his next start against the Reds on Friday.