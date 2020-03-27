Rodriguez will likely work as a reliever if he makes the big-league club, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Even with the injury to Tyler Beede (elbow), Rodriguez is not considered a favorite to land a rotation spot. Instead, he'll be battling to make the 26-man roster as a reliever, or else he'll likely head to the minors to remain stretched out as a starter. After a successful debut in 2018, Rodriguez was hit hard to the tune of a 5.64 ERA and 1.46 WHIP across 99 innings last season.