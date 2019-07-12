Rodriguez is a candidate to make a spot start in the second game of the Giants' doubleheader with the Rockies in Colorado on Monday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Rodriguez had been working in a long-relief role for the Giants for just over a month before being optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on July 1. After making one appearance in the Pacific Coast League, Rodriguez dropped down to High-A Rancho Cucamonga this week while the Triple-A affiliate was on break. He tossed 4.2 innings for Rancho Cucamonga on Wednesday and gave up two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out nine. The outing sets Rodriguez up to be available on his normal four days' rest should the Giants turn to him for the spot start in Colorado.