Rodriguez could enter the Giants' rotation Friday against the Orioles when a fifth starter is next required, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

The Giants recalled Rodriguez from Triple-A Sacramento earlier in the weekend for the purpose of giving the big club some length out of the bullpen. He aced his first relief appearance by keeping the Diamondbacks off the board Saturday with two perfect innings, but it's unclear if that performance was enough to vault him back into the rotation. The Giants' decision to turn to Rodriguez or someone else for Friday's start may ultimately be determined by whether or not he's needed in relief at any point during the Giants' upcoming three-game series in Miami.