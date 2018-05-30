Giants' Dereck Rodriguez: Could start Sunday
Rodriguez (leg) could start Sunday's game against the Phillies, Henry Schulman of SFGate.com reports.
He took a line drive off his right leg Tuesday against the Rockies, but not before giving up four runs (only one earned) off five hits and one walk while striking out four over 3.1 innings. Rodriguez had logged a 3.40 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 53 strikeouts in 50.1 innings (nine starts) at Triple-A prior to his promotion. He was essentially a non-prospect before the season, but may have unlocked something after joining the Giants this past offseason, as his strikeout rate was up from 19.3 percent in 2017 at Double-A in the Twins organization to 25 percent in his first taste of Triple-A as a San Francisco farmhand. Even if he gets the start Sunday, it would likely amount to a spot start unless he really impressed, as the Giants rotation is expected to get back Madison Bumgarner (finger) and Jeff Samardzija (shoulder) next week.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 eye-opening prospect performances
Chris Towers dives into the minor-league leaders to find what Fantasy players need to know...
-
Waivers: Snag Duffy, Nimmo
We've talked a lot about Brandon Nimmo and Danny Duffy the past week, but this may be your...
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart