Rodriguez was diagnosed with a Grade 1 right hamstring strain following an MRI on Friday afternoon. Manager Bruce Bochy said that he won't resume running until next week, Jeff Wallner of MLB.com reports.

This will likely sidelined Rodriguez for a few weeks, ruling him out for the rest of August at the very least. It's unclear when Rodriguez suffered this injury, as his latest start against Pittsburgh on Sunday was another in a string of impressive performances. Across five starts since the All-Star break, he's logged five quality starts, a 1.35 ERA and 0.66 WHIP with 28 strikeouts in 33.1 innings. He was officially placed on the 10-day DL on Thursday.