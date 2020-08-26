Rodriguez was designated for assignment by the Giants on Wednesday.

Rodriguez's struggles date back to last season, as the right-hander owns a 5.94 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 73:39 K:BB over 103 innings spanning this season and last. He notched a 2.81 ERA (3.73 FIP) across 118.1 innings in 2018, so Rodriguez could draw some interest on waivers. Joey Rickard was summoned to the big-league club in a corresponding move.

