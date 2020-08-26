Rodriguez was designated for assignment by the Giants on Wednesday.
Rodriguez's struggles date back to last season, as the right-hander owns a 5.94 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 73:39 K:BB over 103 innings spanning this season and last. He notched a 2.81 ERA (3.73 FIP) across 118.1 innings in 2018, so Rodriguez could draw some interest on waivers. Joey Rickard was summoned to the big-league club in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Giants' Dereck Rodriguez: Sent down to alternate site•
-
Giants' Dereck Rodriguez: Joins major-league club•
-
Giants' Dereck Rodriguez: Left off roster•
-
Giants' Dereck Rodriguez: Could be headed for bullpen role•
-
Giants' Dereck Rodriguez: Gets ball for Cactus League opener•
-
Giants' Dereck Rodriguez: Shelled in loss•