Rodriguez fired seven scoreless innings Monday, giving up just three hits and striking out seven without recording a decision in a 3-1 loss to Houston.

Rodriguez was flat out dominant Monday, posting his longest shutout of the season. It is worth noting that the Astros were without several of their top bats, but that shouldn't take too much away from the rookie's strong outing. The 26-year-old has been a revelation for the Giants, touting a 2.34 ERA and 1.05 WHIP through 11 starts. Rodriguez will continue his Rookie of the Year bid in another home start against the Pirates on Sunday.