Giants' Dereck Rodriguez: Dropped from rotation
Rodriguez will pitch out of the bullpen moving forward, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Rodriguez owns a 4.93 ERA and 54:27 K:BB across 15 big-league starts (76.2 innings) this season. He'll be available out of the bullpen for the time being, though the right-hander could rejoin the rotation for a spot start next week in Boston. The Giants will start Tyler Beede, Madison Bumgarner and Johnny Cueto for their three-game series against the Marlins this weekend.
