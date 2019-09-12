Rodriguez will pitch out of the bullpen moving forward, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Rodriguez owns a 4.93 ERA and 54:27 K:BB across 15 big-league starts (76.2 innings) this season. He'll be available out of the bullpen for the time being, though the right-hander could rejoin the rotation for a spot start next week in Boston. The Giants will start Tyler Beede, Madison Bumgarner and Johnny Cueto for their three-game series against the Marlins this weekend.