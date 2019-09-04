Rodriguez (5-8) took the loss Tuesday, allowing one run on five hits and a walk over seven innings while striking out seven as the Giants were downed 1-0 by the Cardinals.

The right-hander set a new season high in strikeouts while locked in a pitchers' duel with Jack Flaherty, but a hanging curveball in the sixth inning got deposited in the seats by Marcell Ozuna, and that was that. Rodriguez will carry a 5.15 ERA and 58:30 K:BB through 87.1 innings into his next start Sunday, on the road against the Dodgers.