Giants' Dereck Rodriguez: Earns another start
Rodriguez will get chance to make at least one more start, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Rodriguez put together a strong showing Sunday against the Phillies, as he was able to notch his first career win. Manager Bruce Bochy stated that Rodriguez will make another start, although he'll likely head back to Triple-A Sacramento when Jeff Samardzija (shoulder) returns from the disabled list. Rodriguez's next outing figures to come Saturday against the Nationals.
