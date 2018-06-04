Giants' Dereck Rodriguez: Earns first career win
Rodriguez (1-0) allowed one earned run on five hits and two walks while striking out six across six innings to earn the win Sunday against the Phillies.
Rodriguez put together a solid effort to earn his first career win, with the only run he allowed coming on a solo home run by opposing pitcher Jake Arrieta. He recorded an impressive 13 swinging strikes on only 85 pitches and also showed the ability to miss bats at the Triple-A level, as he was striking out 9.5 batters per nine innings this season prior to being called up. He was not considered a premium prospect in the Giants' system, so handle this strong start with some skepticism.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Week 11 Fantasy baseball: Fade Hernandez
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you whom to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 11 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Rafael Devers and fade Jurickson Profar in Week 11
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...