Rodriguez (1-0) allowed one earned run on five hits and two walks while striking out six across six innings to earn the win Sunday against the Phillies.

Rodriguez put together a solid effort to earn his first career win, with the only run he allowed coming on a solo home run by opposing pitcher Jake Arrieta. He recorded an impressive 13 swinging strikes on only 85 pitches and also showed the ability to miss bats at the Triple-A level, as he was striking out 9.5 batters per nine innings this season prior to being called up. He was not considered a premium prospect in the Giants' system, so handle this strong start with some skepticism.