Giants' Dereck Rodriguez: En route to big leagues

Rodriguez announced via his personal Instagram account that his contract will be selected from Triple-A Fresno on Monday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

The son of Hall of Fame catcher Ivan Rodriguez, Dereck began his professional career in 2011 as an outfielder before converting to pitching in 2013. The 25-year-old has been a solid member of the rotation at Fresno this season, accruing a 3.40 ERA and striking out 53 batters over 50.1 innings. Though No. 5 starter Andrew Suarez has struggled in his recent outings, he's still expected to take the hill for his scheduled turn Monday against the Rockies, so Rodriguez will likely settle for a long-relief role during his stay with the Giants.