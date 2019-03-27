Rodriguez is slated to make his first start of the regular season Saturday in San Diego, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Rodriguez posted some spectacular surface numbers (2.81 ERA, 1.13 WHIP in 118.1 innings) as a 26-year-old rookie, but a pedestrian 10.9 K-BB% and unsustainable 0.68 HR/9 tempers some of the enthusiasm about his prospects heading into 2019. The right-hander did at least display improved velocity this spring, but it didn't translate to a bump in strikeouts (12 in 17 innings) over a small sample.