Giants' Dereck Rodriguez: First start coming Saturday
Rodriguez is slated to make his first start of the regular season Saturday in San Diego, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Rodriguez posted some spectacular surface numbers (2.81 ERA, 1.13 WHIP in 118.1 innings) as a 26-year-old rookie, but a pedestrian 10.9 K-BB% and unsustainable 0.68 HR/9 tempers some of the enthusiasm about his prospects heading into 2019. The right-hander did at least display improved velocity this spring, but it didn't translate to a bump in strikeouts (12 in 17 innings) over a small sample.
More News
-
Giants' Dereck Rodriguez: Good velocity early in camp•
-
Giants' Dereck Rodriguez: Lasts three innings•
-
Giants' Dereck Rodriguez: Strikes out two in no-decision•
-
Giants' Dereck Rodriguez: Takes loss despite solid start•
-
Giants' Dereck Rodriguez: Tough-luck loser•
-
Giants' Dereck Rodriguez: Strong outing in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers, top breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Tatis Mania; most added
Heading into Western Hemisphere opening day on Thursday, we discuss Fernando Tatis Jr., most...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
The 18 biggest winners this spring
Tried to tune out spring training? Well, you may have missed some noteworthy developments....
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
A shorter Week 1 allows for no two-start pitchers, so here's a look at the best one-start options...
-
March Surprise: Tatis joining Padres
The Padres continued their aggressive offseason, with top prospect Fernando Tatis reportedly...