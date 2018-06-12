Rodriguez is listed as the Giants' probable starter for Thursday's game against the Marlins, MLB.com reports.

After shutting down the Phillies at home in his first MLB start June 3, Rodriguez scuffled in his follow-up effort Saturday in Washington, failing to escape the third inning and surrendering five runs on six hits and three walks. Despite that rough showing, Rodriguez will be given a prime rebound opportunity against a Marlins offense that ranks last in the majors with a .288 wOBA. With Jeff Samardzija (shoulder) expected to begin a minor-league rehab assignment Thursday or Friday and likely to require two outings on the farm before returning from the 10-day disabled list, Rodriguez should be in store for one more start beyond Wednesday if he fares respectably in the outing.