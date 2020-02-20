Play

Rodriguez is scheduled to start Saturday's Cactus League opener against the Dodgers, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Rodriguez started 16 games for the Giants in 2019, recording a 5.64 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 71:36 K:BB across 99 innings. The 27-year old is among a plethora of pitchers vying for a back-end spot in the starting rotation following San Francisco's offseason additions of experienced major-league arms Kevin Gausman and Drew Smyly. While it is encouraging that Rodriguez is getting the nod to begin spring training, he is likely heading for a move to the bullpen or the minor leagues unless the Giants pitching staff is plagued by preseason injuries.

More News
Our Latest Stories