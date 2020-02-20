Giants' Dereck Rodriguez: Gets ball for Cactus League opener
Rodriguez is scheduled to start Saturday's Cactus League opener against the Dodgers, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Rodriguez started 16 games for the Giants in 2019, recording a 5.64 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 71:36 K:BB across 99 innings. The 27-year old is among a plethora of pitchers vying for a back-end spot in the starting rotation following San Francisco's offseason additions of experienced major-league arms Kevin Gausman and Drew Smyly. While it is encouraging that Rodriguez is getting the nod to begin spring training, he is likely heading for a move to the bullpen or the minor leagues unless the Giants pitching staff is plagued by preseason injuries.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, 1B sleepers
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Strategies for relief pitcher position
Relief pitcher may not seem the most interesting position, but it allows for a wide variety...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2020 busts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
H2H points dynasty startup mock
Dynasty leagues have their own wrinkles. Head-to-Head points leagues as well. Combine the two,...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2020 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Strategies for starting pitcher position
You've heard starting pitching is half the game? Well, in 2020, it's even more than that. Scott...