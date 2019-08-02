Giants' Dereck Rodriguez: Gives up seven runs in MLB return
Rodriguez (4-6) allowed seven runs (four earned) on eight hits with two walks and no strikeouts across three innings while taking a loss against the Phillies on Thursday.
This isn't how Rodriguez imagined he would return to the big leagues. The 27-year-old pitched well in his last outing, but he's pitched for the Giants only once since June 30, as Rodriguez has spent a lot of time at Triple-A. He gave up his first homer since June 19 and didn't strike out a batter for the first time in any start this year. Rodriguez fell to 4-6 with a 5.32 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 42 strikeouts in 64.1 innings with this defeat.
