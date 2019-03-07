Giants' Dereck Rodriguez: Good velocity early in camp
Rodriguez -- who has made two starts this spring -- was clocked as high as 94 mph with his four-seam fastball this spring, according to Jessica Kleinschmidt of NBC Sports Bay Area.
A 94 mph won't rile up too much excitement in today's age of power arms, but it is noteworthy that Rodriguez reached that velocity this early in spring after sitting at 92.1 mph last season. The 2018 Rookie of the Year candidate will look to build off last year's strong debut (2.81 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 2.5 K/BB ratio over 118.1 innings). Rodriguez will either slot second or third in the Giants' rotation to begin the regular season.
