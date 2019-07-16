Giants' Dereck Rodriguez: Heads back to minors
Rodriguez was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Rodriguez secured a victory in Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader against the Rockies, surrendering just one run over five innings of work, but he'll head right back down to Triple-A following his spot start. Andrew Suarez was recalled in a corresponding move.
