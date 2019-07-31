Giants' Dereck Rodriguez: Joins Giants for Thursday's start
Rodriguez was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday.
Rodriguez is scheduled to start Thursday at Philadelphia and will make his way to the majors a day early due to the open roster spots created by trade deadline departures. The 27-year-old has a 4.70 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 34:17 K:BB in nine starts (46 innings) this season.
