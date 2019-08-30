Rodriguez (5-7) took the loss against the Padres on Thursday, giving up five earned runs on eight hits over five innings, striking out three and walking one as the Giants fell 5-3.

Rodriguez was done in by the long ball in this one, as most of the damage against him came on a pair of two-run homers he gave up to Manuel Margot and Austin Hedges. After bursting onto the scene and putting up a 2.81 ERA over 118.1 innings last season, Rodriguez hasn't been able to put it together at the big-league level in 2019, as this gives him a 5.26 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 89:36 K:BB over 75.1 innings.