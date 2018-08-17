Giants' Dereck Rodriguez: Lands on DL with hamstring strain
Rodriguez (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Thursday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The timing of this injury is particularly unfortunate as Rodriguez had truly begun to find his groove on the mound, notching 18 strikeouts over 21.0 innings in his last three starts while allowing just two earned runs (0.86 ERA) and 12 baserunners (0.57 WHIP) in that span. Rodriguez was due to start Friday, but now Casey Kelly will make the spot start. According to NBC Sports Bay Area, Rodriguez suffered the injury during the Giants' recent kerfuffle with the Dodgers.
