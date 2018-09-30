Giants' Dereck Rodriguez: Lasts three innings
Rodriguez allowed five runs on six hits and three walks over three innings during Saturday's 10-6 loss to the Dodgers. He recorded one strikeout and did not factor in the decision.
Rodriguez allowed solo home runs to Joc Pederson and Yasiel Puig during the first inning and then exited in the fourth inning after allowing two hits and a walk without recording an out. The 26-year-old ends his rookie campaign on a sour note, but still posted a 2.81 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 89:36 K:BB across 118.1 innings during 2018.
