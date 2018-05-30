Giants' Dereck Rodriguez: Leaves Tuesday's game

Rodriguez exited Tuesday's game against the Rockies after taking a line drive off his lower right leg, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The liner came off the bat of Ian Desmond at 108 mph, forcing Rodriguez to exit from his major-league debut. Giants' starter Jeff Samardzija (shoulder) left the game after one inning, pressing Rodriguez into early mop-up duty. The 25-year-old allowed four runs (one earned) on five hits and a walk over 3.1 innings, while striking out four. The severity of the injury is unclear at this point, but Rodriguez was going to be unavailable for a few days regardless, having thrown 69 pitches Tuesday.