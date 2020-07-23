The Giants optioned Rodriguez to their alternate training site Wednesday.
Manager Gabe Kapler has yet to formally announce a fifth starter, but Rodriguez's demotion likely takes him out of consideration for that role. Rodriguez served as a swingman for the Giants in 2019, starting in 16 of his 28 appearances and going 6-11 with a 5.64 ERA and 1.45 WHIP over 99 innings.
