Manager Bruce Bochy mentioned Rodriguez as the likely starter in a bullpen game Sunday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Madison Bumgarner had been lined up to start Sunday in the final game of Bochy's career, but Bochy announced late Friday that Bumgarner would not start again. "The game is not going to determine anything," the skipper said. "He's got a lot of baseball left and I'd like to take care of him." That opens the door for Rodriguez to step in for one more turn after he lost his rotation spot earlier this month. Expect Rodriguez to throw two or three innings before handing it over to the bullpen.

