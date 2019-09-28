Giants' Dereck Rodriguez: Likely starter Sunday
Manager Bruce Bochy mentioned Rodriguez as the likely starter in a bullpen game Sunday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Madison Bumgarner had been lined up to start Sunday in the final game of Bochy's career, but Bochy announced late Friday that Bumgarner would not start again. "The game is not going to determine anything," the skipper said. "He's got a lot of baseball left and I'd like to take care of him." That opens the door for Rodriguez to step in for one more turn after he lost his rotation spot earlier this month. Expect Rodriguez to throw two or three innings before handing it over to the bullpen.
More News
-
Giants' Dereck Rodriguez: Dropped from rotation•
-
Giants' Dereck Rodriguez: Suffers ninth loss•
-
Giants' Dereck Rodriguez: Drops pitchers' duel against Cards•
-
Giants' Dereck Rodriguez: Knocked around by Padres•
-
Giants' Dereck Rodriguez: Struggles in no-decision•
-
Giants' Dereck Rodriguez: Awarded another start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early outfield rankings for 2020
The top five picks in most every 2020 draft figure to be outfielders, but how does the position...
-
Early shortstop rankings for 2020
Shortstop just seems to get better and better, and it's now a position where you're likely...
-
Early third base rankings for 2020
In the juiced ball era, every position is deep. But none is as deep as third base, where revealing...
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...