Rodriguez (1-2) allowed two runs on four hits while striking out five and walking one in a loss to the Padres on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old was very sharp, but the solo homer he allowed in the sixth proved to be the difference. The Padres added an insurance run against the Giants bullpen to win 3-1. Thanks in large part to only allowing one walk through three outings, Rodriguez has an excellent WHIP, but he's lagging behind in the other categories. He is 1-2 with a 4.15 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 12 strikeouts in 17.1 innings. His next start is expected to be against the Nationals.