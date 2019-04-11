Giants' Dereck Rodriguez: Looks good in loss
Rodriguez (1-2) allowed two runs on four hits while striking out five and walking one in a loss to the Padres on Wednesday.
The 26-year-old was very sharp, but the solo homer he allowed in the sixth proved to be the difference. The Padres added an insurance run against the Giants bullpen to win 3-1. Thanks in large part to only allowing one walk through three outings, Rodriguez has an excellent WHIP, but he's lagging behind in the other categories. He is 1-2 with a 4.15 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 12 strikeouts in 17.1 innings. His next start is expected to be against the Nationals.
More News
-
Giants' Dereck Rodriguez: Struggles in first inning•
-
Giants' Dereck Rodriguez: Pitches well in win•
-
Giants' Dereck Rodriguez: First start coming Saturday•
-
Giants' Dereck Rodriguez: Good velocity early in camp•
-
Giants' Dereck Rodriguez: Lasts three innings•
-
Giants' Dereck Rodriguez: Strikes out two in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
2019 Fantasy bullpen management rankings
SportsLine's Paul Mammino tells you which closers you can trust.
-
Waivers, Winners and Losers
Austin Meadows had a monster night while Mike Trout left with a groin injury. Heath Cummings...
-
H2H Trade Chart
Think the Mike Clevinger and Luis Severino injuries present a good opportunity to buy low?...
-
Top-30 IL stashes
Do you have more injured players than IL spots? Have the Hyun-Jin Ryu and Ryan McMahon injuries...
-
Waiver adds, winners, and losers
It's getting harder to ignores the numbers from 2019. Heath Cummings talks about cutting lose...