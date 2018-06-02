Giants' Dereck Rodriguez: Named Sunday's starter
Rodriguez will take the hill for Sunday's matchup against the Phillies, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Rodriguez gets the nod after successfully completing a bullpen session Friday; his status was up in the air after taking a line drive off his right leg during Tuesday's outing against the Rockies. Rodriguez has been decent at Triple-A Sacramento this season, posting a 3.40 ERA and 1.20 WHIP across 50.1 innings.
