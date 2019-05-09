Giants' Dereck Rodriguez: Not starting Thursday
Rodriguez won't make his previously scheduled start Thursday at Colorado following Wednesday's postponement, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.
Wednesday's scheduled starter Derek Holland will instead take the mound Thursday, pushing Rodriguez back at least a day. The Giants have yet to announce their plans for the starting rotation beyond Thursday, though Rodriguez figures to re-enter the fray sometime this weekend against the Reds.
