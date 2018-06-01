Rodriguez (leg) is on track to start Sunday's game against the Phillies, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

He threw a bullpen session Friday and felt no pain, so it sounds like he is healthy after getting hit on the leg by a comebacker in his big-league debut. Rodriguez, the son of hall of famer Pudge Rodriguez, has not officially been named the starter, but that's the way things are trending. This will likely amount to a spot start, unless he really impresses, as Madison Bumgarner (finger) and Jeff Samardzija (shoulder) are expected to return next week. The 25-year-old righty notched a 3.40 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 53 strikeouts in 50.1 innings at Triple-A prior to his recent call-up. He has bloodlines, but not notable prospect pedigree, but it appears he may have figured something out this year after moving from the Twins to the Giants organization.

