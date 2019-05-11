Giants' Dereck Rodriguez: Optioned to Triple-A
Rodriguez was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday.
Rodriguez has been unable to replicate his 2.81 ERA from his rookie season, stumbling to a 5.05 mark in his first eight starts of the year. He likely to be given a chance to improve on that number at some point later in the season. Erik Kratz (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move.
