Rodriguez was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday.

Rodriguez has been unable to replicate his 2.81 ERA from his rookie season, stumbling to a 5.05 mark in his first eight starts of the year. He likely to be given a chance to improve on that number at some point later in the season. Erik Kratz (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move.

