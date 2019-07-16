Rodriguez (4-5) picked up the win in Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader against the Rockies, giving up one earned run on four hits over five innings, striking out six and walking none in a 2-1 victory.

Making his first start with the big club since May 31, Rodriguez was sharp, posting five solid frames before departing after just 66 pitches. It was a nice outing, but the 27-year-old has struggled overall for the Giants this season, as he's got a 4.99 ERA and a 1.39 WHIP over 61.1 innings, so it remains to be seen if this was enough to earn him another turn in the big-league rotation.