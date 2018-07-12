Rodriguez was the winning pitcher of record after throwing three scoreless innings with two walks and three strikeouts in Wednesday's 13-inning victory over the Cubs.

Rodriguez had his scheduled start skipped after Johnny Cueto was pushed back a day in his second appearance since returning from the disabled list. The rookie was still able to help his fantasy owners by picking up his fourth win with a strong outing in long relief. The scheduling conflict allowed the Giants' primary long reliever, Derek Holland, to pick up a start on Tuesday, but Rodriguez and his 2.89 ERA will return to the rotation following the All-Star break.