Rodriguez (1-0) allowed two runs on four hits and zero walks while striking out two over 5.0-plus innings in a win against the Padres on Saturday. The Giants edged the Padres 3-2.

Both runs Rodriguez yielded were inherited runners the bullpen allowed to score in the sixth. The only Padres base runner in the first three innings came because of an error. Through five innings, Rodriguez had allowed just two hits and zero runs. It was a very strong first outing for the 27-year-old looking to build upon his 6-4 record and 2.81 ERA from his rookie season last year.