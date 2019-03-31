Giants' Dereck Rodriguez: Pitches well in win
Rodriguez (1-0) allowed two runs on four hits and zero walks while striking out two over five innings in a win over the Padres on Saturday..
Both runs Rodriguez yielded were inherited runners the bullpen allowed to score in the sixth. The only Padres baserunner in the first three innings came because of an error. Through five innings, Rodriguez had allowed just two hits and zero runs. It was a strong first outing for the 27-year-old looking to build upon his 6-4 record and 2.81 ERA from his rookie season last year.
More News
-
Giants' Dereck Rodriguez: First start coming Saturday•
-
Giants' Dereck Rodriguez: Good velocity early in camp•
-
Giants' Dereck Rodriguez: Lasts three innings•
-
Giants' Dereck Rodriguez: Strikes out two in no-decision•
-
Giants' Dereck Rodriguez: Takes loss despite solid start•
-
Giants' Dereck Rodriguez: Tough-luck loser•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...
-
Chris Sale concerns overblown
Of all the surprising opening day performances, perhaps none got the attention of Chris Sale's...
-
Stuff that matters from opening day
From disastrous aces to surprise saves to shocking lineup decisions to Dodgers home runs, Scott...
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...