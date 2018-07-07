Rodriguez didn't factor into the decision against the Cardinals on Friday, giving up two earned runs on five hits over 6.2 innings, with one strikeout and two walks in San Francisco's 3-2 victory.

Rodriguez only tallied the one strikeout, but other than that, it was another impressive line from the 26-year-old right-hander. He gave up five earned runs in a loss against the Nationals on June 9, but since then he hasn't given up more than three earned in any of his five outings, and his 3.09 ERA and 1.28 WHIP through 43.2 innings are both solid numbers. He'll look to keep it going in his next start, when he heads to the mound to take on the Cubs next Wednesday.