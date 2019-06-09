Giants' Dereck Rodriguez: Roughed up in relief
Rodriguez failed to record an out Saturday, giving up four runs on two hits and two walks in a 7-2 loss to the Dodgers.
Rodriguez was brought in late to a close contest with the Giants' bullpen being used heavily over the past few days, but the results were ugly for the swingman. There were talks that the 27-year-old could rejoin the rotation with the back end of the rotation running hot and cold at times, but Saturday's meltdown will put those plans on hold, especially with two off days coming up next week. Rodriguez owns a rough 5.10 ERA and 1.4 K/BB over 47.2 innings this season.
