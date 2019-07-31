Rodriguez will be recalled from Triple-A Sacramento to start Thursday against the Phillies, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The Giants opted to push rookie Shaun Anderson's next start back a day, opening up a spot in the rotation for Rodriguez, who owns a 4.99 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 42:23 K:BB in 61.1 big-league innings this season (18 appearances, nine starts). The 27-year-old Rodriguez could stick in the big-league rotation beyond Thursday's start should the Giants opt to dish one of their other starting pitchers before Wednesday's trade deadline.