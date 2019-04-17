Rodriguez (2-2) earned the win against the Nationals on Tuesday by allowing one run on five hits across five innings. He struck out six and walked three.

Rodriguez certainly didn't have his best stuff Tuesday as he issued three walks after walking only a single batter over his first three starts, but he still battled his way through five solid innings to grab the win. The 26-year-old has a 3.63 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 18:4 K:BB over 22.1 innings and lines up to take the mound Sunday at Pittsburgh.