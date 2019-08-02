Giants' Dereck Rodriguez: Sent back to minors
Rodriguez was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Thursday.
Rodriguez wound up returning for just a single start Thursday against the Phillies. He was optioned after allowing seven runs (four earned) in just three innings, bringing his season ERA up to 5.32. His absence clears a spot for Scooter Gennett, who was picked up in a deadline-day trade from the Reds. It's not clear who will take Rodriguez's place in the rotation.
