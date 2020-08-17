Rodriguez was optioned to the Giants' alternate training site Monday.
Rodriguez got roughed up in relief Sunday as he allowed five runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out one over 1.2 innings. As a result, he'll be removed from the 28-man roster, but he'll remain on the taxi squad for the team's current road trip. Outfielder Steven Duggar was recalled from alternate camp in a corresponding move.
