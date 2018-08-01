Rodriguez allowed one run on three hits and three walks during Tuesday's extra-inning win over the Padres. He struck out seven and did not factor in the decision.

Rodriguez gave up the run on two hits during the first inning but otherwise shut down San Diego, unfortunately taking his second straight no decision. The 26-year-old has allowed only seven runs and 26 hits over his last 42.1 innings (seven appearances), and is next scheduled to start Monday against the Astros.