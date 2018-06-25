Rodriguez threw seven strong innings in a no-decision against the Padres on Sunday, giving up one earned run on four hits, striking out six and walking one as the Giants eventually prevailed 3-2 in extra innings.

This was the best outing of the season so far for the 26-year-old right-hander, who has now thrown three quality starts in five trips to the mound as a starter since making his season debut as a reliever on May 29. He has a 3.82 ERA, a 1.34 WHIP and a 28:7 K:BB through 30.2 innings, which are all respectable if not spectacular numbers. He's currently slated to take the mound next against the Diamondbacks next Saturday.