Giants' Dereck Rodriguez: Sharp against Padres
Rodriguez threw seven strong innings in a no-decision against the Padres on Sunday, giving up one earned run on four hits, striking out six and walking one as the Giants eventually prevailed 3-2 in extra innings.
This was the best outing of the season so far for the 26-year-old right-hander, who has now thrown three quality starts in five trips to the mound as a starter since making his season debut as a reliever on May 29. He has a 3.82 ERA, a 1.34 WHIP and a 28:7 K:BB through 30.2 innings, which are all respectable if not spectacular numbers. He's currently slated to take the mound next against the Diamondbacks next Saturday.
