Rodriguez (6-11) lasted just 1.2 innings while giving up five runs on five hits and two walks while striking out two as he took the loss in the Giants' 9-0 defeat to the Dodgers on Sunday.

Madison Bumgarner was originally lined up to start this one but was dropped in favor of Rodriguez who probably reminded Manager Bruce Bochy why he was dropped from the rotation earlier this month. The right-hander finished the season with a 5.64 ERA over 99 innings, a year after his impressive rookie campaign in which he posted a 2.81 ERA through 118.1 innings. Rodriguez will have some things to work on in the offseason as he hopes to turn things around again in 2020.