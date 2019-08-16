Rodriguez (5-6) picked up the win against the Diamondbacks on Thursday, hurling seven scoreless innings and giving up three hits and one walk while striking out four.

Rodriguez was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento earlier in the day and proceeded to pitch his finest game of the season, holding Arizona scoreless through seven innings on a trio of singles and a walk. He did not allow any runners to reach second base and threw 61 of 95 pitches for strikes. The 27-year-old has been shuffled back-and-forth between the majors and Triple-A this season, posting a 4.79 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 46:26 K:BB in 71.1 innings with the Giants. It remains to be seen whether the dominant outing Thursday will earn him another start.