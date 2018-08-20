Manager Bruce Bochy said Monday that the club is planning on having Rodriguez (hamstring) return from the DL and start Friday's game against the Rangers, Kerry Crowley of the Bay Area News Group reports.

It appears like Rodriguez will be back well before his anticipated timetable after suffering a Grade 1 hamstring strain last week. Though Bochy will likely confirm his start in the coming days, this is good news for Rodriguez and his owners as it's evident that this injury won't sidelined him for long. Throughout 14 appearances (12 starts) in 2018, he's logged a 2.25 ERA and 1.00 WHIP.