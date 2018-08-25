Rodriguez didn't factor into the decision against the Rangers on Friday, giving up two earned runs on three hits over six innings, striking out four and walking three in the Giants' eventual 7-6 extra-inning defeat.

Rodriguez didn't pick up his seventh win of the season in his first outing since coming off the disabled list with a hamstring strain, but the right-hander just continues to churn out solid stat lines. Rodriguez has now thrown six innings or more and given up two or fewer earned runs six straight starts, bringing his ERA down to 2.30 and his WHIP to an even 1.00 through 86 innings. Those ratios make him a solid fantasy contributor, even if his 69 strikeouts aren't an eye-popping number. He'll head back to the mound for a home matchup against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.