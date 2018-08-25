Giants' Dereck Rodriguez: Solid in return start
Rodriguez didn't factor into the decision against the Rangers on Friday, giving up two earned runs on three hits over six innings, striking out four and walking three in the Giants' eventual 7-6 extra-inning defeat.
Rodriguez didn't pick up his seventh win of the season in his first outing since coming off the disabled list with a hamstring strain, but the right-hander just continues to churn out solid stat lines. Rodriguez has now thrown six innings or more and given up two or fewer earned runs six straight starts, bringing his ERA down to 2.30 and his WHIP to an even 1.00 through 86 innings. Those ratios make him a solid fantasy contributor, even if his 69 strikeouts aren't an eye-popping number. He'll head back to the mound for a home matchup against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.
More News
-
Giants' Dereck Rodriguez: Reinstated from disabled list•
-
Giants' Dereck Rodriguez: Slated for return Friday•
-
Giants' Dereck Rodriguez: Dealing with Grade 1 hamstring strain•
-
Giants' Dereck Rodriguez: Lands on DL with hamstring strain•
-
Giants' Dereck Rodriguez: Continues to dominate•
-
Giants' Dereck Rodriguez: Dominant against Astros•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver Wire: Holliday watch
Matt Holliday's glory days are likely long gone at age 38, but can he still have Fantasy impact...
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...