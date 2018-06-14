Rodriguez logged 6.2 innings against the Marlins on Thursday, allowing two runs on seven hits while striking out four in a no-decision.

The Giants would go on to win the 16-inning marathon, but Rodriguez did his part to deserve a better fate. His chief blemish was a homer by JT Riddle in the fifth. The right-hander's future in the rotation may be directly tied to Jeff Samardzija's (shoulder) rehab. Shark might return sometime next week. If Rodriguez is kept in the rotation for his next turn, it'd probably give him a rematch with the Marlins, which would return him to the streamer conversation.