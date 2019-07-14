Giants' Dereck Rodriguez: Starting Game 2 Monday
Rodriguez will be called up as the 26th man to start Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader at Colorado, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Rodriguez was sent to High-A San Jose last week so he could continue pitching while Triple-A Sacramento was on break, and he'll rejoin the Giants for Monday's twin bill. The 27-year-old has a 5.27 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 36:23 K:BB over 56.1 innings and may return to the minors following the outing.
