Rodriguez will be called up as the 26th man to start Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader at Colorado, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Rodriguez was sent to High-A San Jose last week so he could continue pitching while Triple-A Sacramento was on break, and he'll rejoin the Giants for Monday's twin bill. The 27-year-old has a 5.27 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 36:23 K:BB over 56.1 innings and may return to the minors following the outing.