Rodriguez will be recalled from Triple-A Sacramento to start Thursday at Arizona, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Rodriguez had his turn in Sacramento's rotation skipped earlier this week, so it's no major surprise to seem him penciled in for Thursday's start. The 27-year-old has struggled in the majors this season with a 5.32 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 42:25 K:BB over 64.1 innings.